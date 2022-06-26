Floods kill 82 people in B'desh

Dhaka, June 26 Floods triggered by heavy seasonal rain and overflowing of rivers in Bangladesh have killed 82 people since last month, authorities said.

According to the daily flood report of the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room, most victims drowned but some died due to snake bites, lightnings and other reasons between May 17 to June 25, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, seven died by drowning in floodwater and one from snake bite and another one died of other reasons.

