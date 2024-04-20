Flydubai resumes operating its full flight schedule

Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Flydubai has returned to operating its full flight schedule from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

In a statement, the airline said, "Our focus over the coming days continues to be on our passengers whose travel plans have been impacted." (ANI/WAM)

