FM Cohen talks Iranian threat with Japanese Deputy FM

Jerusalem [Israel], June 16 (ANI/TPS): On Thursday Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Japan's Deputy Foreign Minister Shigeo Yamada in Jerusalem.

Cohen said the two talked about promoting a free trade agreement between their countries and about a reciprocal agreement for work trip visas that would allow Israeli tourists to work during trips to Japan.

They also spoke about the fight against the Iranian nuclear program and the importance of a united stand by the international community against the reign of terror in Tehran.

"Only hard and immediate economic and diplomatic measures, combined with a credible military threat, will be able to stop the nuclear program," said Cohen. (ANI/TPS)

