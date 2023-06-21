FM Sitharaman to leave for Paris to attend Global Financing Pact summit

New Delhi, June 21 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday leave for Paris in France to participate in the Summit for the New Global Financing Pact scheduled for June 22-23.

During her official visit, Sitharaman will have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, official sources said.

