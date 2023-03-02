FMs of Bhutan, Croatia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Sweden reach Delhi to participate in Raisina Dialogue

India on Thursday welcomed the Foreign Ministers' of Bhutan, Croatia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Sweden to New Delhi, who will be participating in the eighth edition of Raisina Dialogue.

"Delighted to welcome guests from across the world for #RaisinaDialogue2023! Foreign Ministers of Bhutan, Croatia, Maldives, Sri Lanka & Sweden are in New Delhi for India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

Bhutan Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom reached for India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy. It is organized by Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The 8th Edition of the Raisina Dialogue will be held from March 2-4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 02. The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest.

The Raisina Dialogue 2023 will witness the participation of representatives from over 100 countries including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of the Industry, Technology Leaders, Academia, Journalists, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks, and Youth. This year's edition assumes special significance coming against the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency.

The theme for this year's edition is "Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?" Over the course of three days, more than 250 decision makers and thought leaders of the World would engage each other across 100 conversations of various formats, and deliberate over five thematic pillars: (i) Neo Insurgence: Geographies, Domains, Ambitions (ii) Amoral Mosaic: Contest, Cooperate or Cancel (iii) Chaotic Codes: Sovereignty, Security, Society (iv) Pernicious Passports: Climate, Commons, Citizens (v) Grey Rhinos: Democracies, Dependencies and Debt Traps.

Over 2500 participants would join the Dialogue in person and the proceedings would reach millions across various digital platforms.

During the past eight years, the Raisina Dialogue has grown in stature and profile to establish itself as one of the leading global conferences on international affairs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor