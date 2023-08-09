Focus of market will shift from micros to macros

New Delhi, August 9 With the Q1 results season coming to an end soon, the focus of the market will shift from micros to macros, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The institutional activity in the market has turned neutral since the FII selling is matched by DII buying. A clear trend in the market may come from macros, he said.

USCPI print expected soon and the MPC decision on 10th might give indication of the likely market trend. The MPC is likely to hold the rates and retain the stance but the tone is likely to be hawkish since inflation is high and expected to rise in July, he said.

