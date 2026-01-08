'For the good of our country...': Trump seeks to increase 2027 military budget to 1.5 trillion dollars

Washington DC [US], January 8 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that after prolonged negotiations with senators, congressmen, secretaries and other political representatives, the 2027 military budget should be increased to 1.5 trillion USD, from the current 1 trillion USD. Trump said that this would allow the US to build a "dream military" and keep America safe and secure.

He made the announcement via a Truth Social post.

Making the announcement via a Truth Social post, Trump said that this comes after the tariffs brought in more income to the United States, with the country now having the ability to not only pay down the debt, produce an 'unparalleled military force' and also pay a substantial dividend to "moderate-income patriots" in the US.

"After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars. This will allow us to build the "Dream Military" that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe," Trump said on Truth social.

Hailing the success of the tariffs bringing in more money for Americans, he added, "If it weren't for the tremendous numbers being produced by Tariffs from other Countries, many of which, in the past, have "ripped off" the United States at levels never seen before, I would stay at the $1 Trillion Dollar number but, because of Tariffs, and the tremendous Income that they bring, amounts being generated, that would have been unthinkable in the past (especially just one year ago during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, the Worst President in the History of our Country!), we are able to easily hit the $1.5 Trillion Dollar number while, at the same time, producing an unparalleled Military Force, and having the ability to, at the same time, pay down Debt, and likewise, pay a substantial Dividend to moderate income Patriots within our Country!", the US President said on Truth Social.

Previously, the 2026 budget briefing shared by the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller), said that the FY 2026 Budget would deliver on Trump's "vow to restore peace through strength" through measures like reestablishing deterrence, rebuilding the military by matching capabilities to threats and reviving the warrior ethos and restoring trust in the military.

Earlier in December last year, the United States Senate has passed a USD 901 billion bill setting defence policy and spending for the 2026 fiscal year, which combined the priorities backed by the Trump administration with provisions designed to preserve congressional oversight of US military power, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

