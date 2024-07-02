Foreign diplomats condole loss of lives in Hathras stampede

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Several foreign diplomats expressed their condolences on the loss of lives in the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, which has claimed as many as 116 lives.

The stampede occurred at a religious event in Hathras on Tuesday, in which 116 people were killed and 18 people were injured, officials said.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon termed the incident "heartbreaking." He said their thoughts are with the bereaved families and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Deeply saddened about the loss of lives at the tragic stampede in #Hathras, UP. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Such incidents are truly heartbreaking. Om Shanti," Gilon posted on X.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"Shocked and saddened about the tragic events in Hathras, UP. Deeply mourn for the lives lost and extend heartfelt sympathies to victims' families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Chinese envoy said.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron also expressed heartfelt condolences.

"Shocked and saddened to read about the tragic events today in Hathras, UP. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those affected," she stated on X.

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou said he is "deeply saddened" and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives following the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh's #Hathras district. France expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," the French envoy posted on X.

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann also expressed condolences on the stampede incident in Hathras.

"Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured," the German envoy posted on X.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green also expressed his condolences over the tragic incident.

"My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragic incident in #Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Om Shanti," posted the Australian envoy on X.

Chaitra V, Commissioner of Aligarh said on Tuesday, that the death toll is 116 and the number of injured is 18 in the incident.

"116 people have been confirmed dead. 18 people are injured. Treatment is being ensured for the injured in Aligarh district. Primary investigation is being carried out," she said.

Aligarh Inspector General Shalabh Mathur said that the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

He also said that the FIR will be registered against several people including the organisers of the event, as more than the permitted number of people were attending the event.

"Dead bodies have been sent to various places for post-mortem. We are trying to give the best possible treatment to the injured. FIR is also being registered. The organizers of the event will be included in the FIR because more than the permitted number of people had come to attend the event. Since it is a matter of investigation, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into it," the officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of those who died in the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede in Hathras and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

PM Modi also spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the tragic incident.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," PM Modi said in a post on X.

