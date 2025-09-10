Foreign Secy Vikram Misri discusses bilateral ties, future partnerships with UAE's International Cooperation MoS Reem Al Hashimy

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Special Envoy for India, Reem Al Hashimy, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the multi-faceted India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covering the areas of trade, investment, defence, security, technology, energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The discussions followed a similar engagement in June this year, when Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Reem Al Hashimy to review the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the June meeting, they assessed the current state of bilateral ties and explored opportunities for future cooperation.

Sharing pictures of the June meet on X, the Indian Embassy in UAE wrote, "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met UAE MoS for International Cooperation, HE Reem Al Hashimy, today for the Mid-Year Review of the growing and expanding Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They took stock of the bilateral ties and discussed future partnerships."

Earlier in June, he also met with the Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, Ali Alnuaim, discussing parliamentary cooperation.

"The Secretary of Foreign Affairs @VikramMisri met with His Excellency @Dralnoaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council. The two sides affirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They also discussed parliamentary cooperation," the Indian Embassy in UAE posted on X.

Vikram Misri also met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance Office, and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception.

"The Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan @uaetolerance in Abu Dhabi today," the India embassy wrote on X.

"He expressed his gratitude for the warm reception His Highness and the UAE had extended to the delegation, which included members of all political parties. They emphasised the shared spirit of harmony and tolerance between the two countries," the post added.

