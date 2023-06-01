Foreigner hotel stays in Japan top 10 mn for 1st time in 3 years

Tokyo, June 1 The number of overnight stays by foreigners at hotels and other accommodation facilities in Japan totaled 10.38 million in April, exceeding 10 million for the first time since January 2020, government data revealed.

The April figure is up 19.5-fold from the same month last year and 92 per cent of the total in April 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak, according to the preliminary data released by the Japan Tourism Agency.

As for Japanese travelers, the figure climbed to 37.24 million, up 12.5 per cent year-on-year but down 5.6 per cent from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, Xinhua news agency quoted the data as saying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor