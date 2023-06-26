Forest fire destroys acres of land in Afghanistan's Kunar

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 26 : A forest fire has so far burned through tens of acres of land in Afghanistan's Dara-e-Pech district, as per a provincial official of the Kunar province, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

The fire damaged 14 hectares and 80 acres of forest, according to Ehsanullah, a representative of Kunar's disaster management department.

He added that the fire broke out on Saturday in the Sundari and Krangul Kunar district forest.

Hundreds of people from the area reached the site to help control the fire. Meanwhile, the leading cause of the fire has not yet been determined, as per Khaama Press.

A similar incident occurred in the forest of the Nurgram district of Nuristan province.

The official said: "We have tried to put out the fire and sent the firefighters. As the fire is in the mountainous areas, the vehicles can't go there. We have called in the choppers, but I don't think the chopper could do it either."

The fire's origin is still unknown.

Afghanistan's Kunar province's Chapa Dara district saw another incident due to the fire raging in the Nurgram district for more than ten days. This is due to the Chapa district's proximity to the Nurgram district's border.

Meanwhile, the firefighters could not douse the fire because of the lack of advanced equipment.

