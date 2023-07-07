Forex reserves rise to $595.051 billion

New Delhi, July 7 India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.853 billion to $595.051 billion in the week ending June 30.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs) also rose by $2.5 billion to $528 billion, according to the weekly statistical supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

During the previous week, the forex reserves had fallen by $2.901 billion to $593.198 billion. The forex reserves had reached an all-time high in October 2021 at $645 billion.

