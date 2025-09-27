Former Brazilian Ambassador highlights India's role ahead of COP30

New York [US], September 27 : President-designate of COP30 and former Brazilian Ambassador to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, has highlighted India's crucial role in the global climate discussions, noting the country's unique position as both an industrially advanced nation and a developing economy.

Speaking on India's participation in the Conference of the Parties, Correa do Lago told ANI, "India is one of the most important actors in the Conference of the Parties, as India represents a country that is one of the most advanced, technologically and industrially.

He further pointed out that India and Brazil share common challenges: they must pursue development that meets the expectations of their populations while also being climate-conscious.

"At the same time, it is a developing country like Brazil that still has to lift many people out of poverty. So Brazil and India have a very strong thing in common. When we think of climate, we have to think of development, on the expectations of our populations and how we have to deliver development that will be climate conscious, but also create jobs and bring a better life to our people," he said.

The senior diplomat praised India's firm commitment to global climate action, especially under frameworks such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

""The commitment of India regarding the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Paris Accord is very strong by its commitment to chair the COP33," he told ANI.

"We are very happy and we are coordinating very much with India...We have a very good experience of working together," he added.

The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as COP30, is the upcoming 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in Belem, Brazil, from 10 to 21 November 2025.

