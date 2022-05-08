Former Chinese top court official sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption

Wang Linqing, a former assistant judge at China's Supreme Court has been sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of taking bribes and obtaining national secrets, according to media reports.

The former Chinese official was also fined one million yuan (USD 150,000), a court in Beijing announced on Saturday as per Global Times.

According to the court, Wang took bribes worth about 2.2 million yuan from two institutes and 11 lawyers during the period of serving as an assistant judge at the Supreme People's Court from 2008 to 2018.

In a similar case earlier, the former vice president of China Development Bank was indicted for corruption.

He Xingxiang, former vice president of China Development Bank, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes. He has also been charged with issuing financial bills and granting loans illegally, and concealing overseas bank deposits, as per media reports on Friday.

Prosecutors have accused He of taking advantage of his positions to seek benefits for enterprises and individuals and accepting a huge amount of money and valuables in return.

He was also accused of issuing financial bills in serious violation of regulations and granting a huge amount of loans in violation of state regulations.

The top official also concealed large amounts of overseas bank deposits, according to Xinhua.

( With inputs from ANI )

