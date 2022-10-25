Former Indian High Commissioner to UK calls Rishi Sunak's appointment as UK PM a "major achievement"

Calling Rishi Sunak's appointment as UK PM a 'major achievement', former Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ruchi Ghanashyam emphasised the importance of Sunak being elected as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

"He is the first Prime Minister of colour in the UK. The UK is a major power. It has been a colonial power as we all know that for him today becoming the Prime Minister is a major achievement of which we can all be proud even though we recognize that he's the Prime Minister of the UK. He would be working for the interests of his country, which is the United Kingdom. But nevertheless, it is a moment of joy for everyone. And for me, personally, for having known him during my tenure in the UK", said the former High Commissioner.

Further hailing India and UK ties, the former High Commissioner said that the relationship between the two countries will remain strong, no matter who comes to power.

"India-UK relations have, I think an imperative which regardless of who comes to power in the UK, the relations will remain strong because the two countries share a global perspective at the moment. On many issues, we have similar views and a good strong relationship between India and the UK. So, as for Rishi Sunak, under him, I foresee further strengthening of our relationship."

Stressing the economic situation in the UK, the former High Commissioner called it 'extremely difficult' and said that only time will show how well he performs.

"The economic situation of the UK is extremely difficult, not only, the economic situation, actually, the issues relating to Brexit have not yet been fully resolved. The issue of Northern Ireland for instance remains unsolved. There is also a disenchantment in Scotland which was more inclined for the UK to remain a part of the EU. So all those challenges are there before him. The UK faces an unprecedented energy crisis and high inflation. And so it is a challenging job that he faces ahead of him", she said.

"I think it is a recognition of Rishi Sunak's intelligence and competence that he received such overwhelming support from the members of Parliament from the Conservative Party and for him to become PM uncontested. So, it is a difficult challenge. Only time will show how well he performs, and how well he's able to handle those challenges. But we can only wish him all the very best and good luck for this difficult job as he is well versed in the logic of economics and finance", she added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated Sunak on his victory and said he looks forward to working together with him to transform India-UK ties into a modern partnership.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor