Former Japanese PM Taro Aso to visit Taiwan next week

Tokyo [Japan], August 5 : Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso, who is currently serving as vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will visit Taiwan next week, Japan-based Kyodo News Agency reported.

Liberal Democratic Party made the announcement regarding Taro Aso's upcoming visit to Taiwan.

Taro Aso will be the highest-ranking LDP member to visit Taiwan. During his three-day visit, Aso planned to hold separate meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te with the aim of reinforcing ties with the island, according to LDP, the report said.

Earlier this year, Aso met New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition Nationalist Party and former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, chairman of the opposition Taiwan People's Party. The two sides held the meeting during Taiwanese leaders' visit to visited Japan earlier this year, according to Kyodo News report.

During his visit to Taiwan, Taro Aso on Monday will pay a visit to the grave of former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui. He will also speak at an international forum on Tuesday, according to the party.

In a statement, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said that it welcomes Aso's visit to Japan. It praised the "practical action" that former Japanese PM Taro Aso is taking in the island's support, Kyodo News reported.

According to the ministry, Taro Aso's visit will "not only highlight the solid friendship between Taiwan and Japan but will also further deepen cooperation in various fields." The visit comes at a time when China is stepping up military pressure on Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own territory.

In a written response to Kyodo News regarding Aso's visit to Japan, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "China has consistently and resolutely opposed Japanese politicians' visits to Taiwan for political benefit."

In August last year, the Chinese military carried out large-scale drills around Taiwan after the then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan. Her visit to Taiwan even strained ties between US and China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor