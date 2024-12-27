Former Maldivian President Abdulla Shahid condoles demise of ex-PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Former Maldivian President Abdulla Shahid expressed his condolence on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday.

Former President Shahid shared how Dr Singh's wisdom and knowledge greatly benefitted him and recalled the long association with him.

In a post on X, Shahid said, "Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh. I fondly recall his visit to the Maldives in 2011, where I, as then Speaker of Parliament, invited him to address a sitting of the Majlis - the first Head of State/Government to do so. I also recall our interactions during my first tenure as Foreign Minister in 2007. I greatly benefited from his wisdom and knowledge. He was always a friend of the Maldives. May he rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones be comforted by the lasting legacy he leaves. My deepest condolences to the people and Government of India on this loss."

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh. I fondly recall his visit to the Maldives in 2011, where I, as then Speaker of Parliament, invited him to address a sitting of the Majlis - the first Head of State/Government to do so.… pic.twitter.com/lR5i3Ljteg — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) December 26, 2024

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi also expressed grief on the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji was a unique example of saintliness, unparalleled scholarship and simplicity in politics. I had the privilege of meeting him many times during his tenure as Prime Minister and after that. Every time his personality inspired and impressed me a lot. Often many heads of state, former Secretary General of the United Nations and many world leaders used to ask me about Manmohan Singh Ji's well-being and praise him during their meetings. The demise of such a great personality is a great loss not only for India but for the world. May God grant peace to the departed soul."

सरदार मनमोहन सिंह जी राजनीति में साधुता,अद्वितीय विद्वत्ता और सरलता की अनोखी मिसाल थे। मुझे उनके प्रधानमंत्रित्व काल में और उसके बाद कई बार उनसे मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला। हर बार उनके व्यक्तित्व ने मुझे बहुत प्रेरित और प्रभावित किया।अक्सर कई राष्ट्राध्यक्ष, संयुक्त राष्ट्र के पूर्व…— Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) December 26, 2024

Earlier, former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons and had called Singh an "unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan".

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief on the passing away of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and highlighted the role Singh played, not only in India's economic reforms but also for providing strategic corrections to Indian foreign policy.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of the office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

