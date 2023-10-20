Former Nepali PM, dozens of activists stage march in Kathmandu in support of Palestine

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 20 : Dozens of activists, including former Nepali Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai on Friday marched in Kathmandu in solidarity with Palestine. They called for a ceasefire and halt to the ongoing attack.

The group of people affiliated with "Brihat Nagarik Aandolan", a social activist movement in Nepal marched towards the Israeli Embassy property where they were stopped a few metres away by police personnel.

The group of people affiliated with "Brihat Nagarik Aandolan", a social activist movement in Nepal marched towards the Israeli Embassy property where they were stopped a few meters away by the police personnel.

Participants of the march organized in solidarity with Palestine raised slogans against the ongoing military operation by Israel. They displayed and chanted slogans "Palestine is not alone", "Support the movement of Palestine", "Free Palestine", "Stop Bombing Palestine", "Save Gaza from Genocide", and "Ceasefire now" amongst others.

"During the ongoing conflict, the basic international norms that need to be followed have been breached- hospitals are being attacked, children are being targeted, heavy shelling of the areas to wipe out the residences- these are all against the rule of war and is a war crime. That's why it should end soon and there should be a ceasefire," former PM Bhattarai told ANI.

On Thursday, the Nepal government expressed deep shock at the killing of innocent civilians in a hospital in Gaza.

"We condemn this attack against the hospital, medical personnel, patients, and civilians and convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," said a press release issued by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday, adding that the Nepal government offers prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

The press release further stated that the Nepal government is seriously concerned over the attack against civilians. "We call for the protection of civilian people in all circumstances. We believe in peace and urge for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the dispute," the release read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday and expressed his condolences at the loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to provide the Palestinian people with humanitarian assistance while reiterating India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences for the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi in his conversation with Abbas also expressed his concern at terrorism and violence amid the ongoing war and also reiterated India's position on the issue.

"Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," PM Modi's post added.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that India's position concerning the Palestine issue has been "longstanding and consistent".

"India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same," he said.

Recently, Pakistan's top military brass Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) extended "diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation" to Palestinians, reported The Express Tribune.

They further expressed deep concern about the latest developments in the Gaza-Israel conflict as human cost has been imposed on innocent civilians due to Israel's attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor