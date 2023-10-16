Former Pakistan federal minister Farrukh Habib quits PTI

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 : Former Pakistan federal minister Farrukh Habib has announced that he is parting ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joining Jahangir Tareen's Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per details, the former federal minister was arrested from Gwadar along with his four brothers and many other people.

Farrukh Habib's brother approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) following his arrest.

He was among the founding members of PTI's student wing - Insaf Student Federation (ISF) - and also served as the minister of state for information in Imran Khan's cabinet.

Habib made the announcement while addressing a press conference at the Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's (IPP) head office in Lahore alongside the party's top leadership.

Recently, PTI leader Usman Dar, who had allegedly gone missing according to his party, resurfaced and claimed that the May 9 attacks were aimed at "removing the army chief", Dawn reported.

He said: "Of course, the incident was orchestrated to thwart the appointment [of the army chief]. I believe that Imran also had information from within the institution suggesting that the long march could potentially influence either the appointment or the removal of Gen Asim Munir."

Dar also announced quitting the PTI and politics, noting that he initiated his political journey with the Imran-led party and was now concluding it at the very same starting point.

The PTI last month claimed that Dar was "abducted" in Karachi's Malir Cantt by "unknown persons" and taken to an undisclosed location. The local police had denied arresting the PTI leader.

