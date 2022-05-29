Former Sri Lanka PM to summon before Human Rights Commission regarding attack on protesters

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has decided to call former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to obtain a statement regarding the attacks on protesters at Galle Face and Temple Trees in Colombo on May 9 and the subsequent unrest.

Former Ministers Namal Rajapaksa, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Johnston Fernando and Cabinet Minister Ramesh Pathirana have also been summoned to appear before the Commission next Wednesday, the HRCSL said as quoted by Colombo Page.

Meanwhile, Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi has been called to present before the Human Rights Commission on Monday.

The Commission said that Nissanka Senadhipathi has been summoned before the Commission to investigate the allegation over a group of inmates of the Watareka Prison, who were involved in a political meeting held at Temple Trees on May 9.

The Human Rights Commission said the Inspector General of Police and Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon will also be summoned before the Commission next Thursday, according to Colombo Page.

Earlier, on May 9, the peaceful protest at Gota Go Gama in Galle Face and the Maina Go Gama in front of Temple Trees were attacked in Colombo.

A day earlier, the protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face Green in Colombo marked the 50th consecutive day. The protests demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa started off on April 9 and since then it has been continuing 24/7.

The island nation also witnessed a series of violent incidents including the burning of houses of several parliamentarians after a clash between a pro-government group and anti-government protestors near the residence of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.Presently, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens.

( With inputs from ANI )

