Former US President Donald Trump vows to "never drop out" of presidential race

Washington [US], April 13 : Former US President Donald Trump has said that he will "never drop out" of the presidential race for any legal reason, Fox News reported.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, "No, I'd never drop it's not my thing. I wouldn't do it." He made the remarks when asked if there was anything prosecutors could throw at Trump legally that would convince him to drop out of the White House race.

Earlier this month, New York's Manhattan court called the United States' former President Donald Trump for the next in-person hearing on December 4, CNN reported. Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 criminal charges against him.

After leaving the courtroom, Trump left the building and got into his motorcade parked outside. The indictment against Donald Trump alleges the former president was involved in a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election, as per the CNN report.

The indictment against Donald Trump alleges that the editor-in-chief and CEO of the National Enquirer approached Michael Cohen shortly after the access of Hollywood tape became public in October 2016.

Prosecutors alleged that Trump sought to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election through a hush-money scheme with payments made to women who claimed they had extramarital affairs with Trump, as per the news report.

Earlier, he surrendered to authorities at a court in Lower Manhattan ahead of his arraignment. As he arrived at the Lower Manhattan court, Trump posted a cryptic post that the experience is "SURREAL," adding, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America," according to CNN report.

Speaking to the Fox News host about whether current president Joe Biden will remain in the race, Trump said, "Look, I watch him just like you do and I think it's almost inappropriate for me to say it. But I deal with other people, I don't see how it's possible.

He added, "And it's not an age thing. I say I have friends that are 88, 89, 92, Bernie Marcus Home Depot is 95, smart as hell, as sharp as he was. He's, you know, mentally, Bernie Marcus, Home Depot, founder of Home Depot, one of the founders."

While responding to the question, Trump said Biden is not "too old." Trump said, "He's not too old, I think they do the age thing because I'm four or five years behind, they say 'this is a way of getting Trump, let's go', but there's something wrong.

He continued, "I saw his answer today on television about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker. When you can't get a softer question than that, that was a long answer talking about the eggs and this and that. Look, I don't think he can. But say what you want, they didn't expect him to get it."

