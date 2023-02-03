Four Indian-American lawmakers appointed as members of key US House Committees

Four Indian-American lawmakers-- Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Ro Khanna-- have been appointed as members of key US House Committees, reflecting the growing influence of the community in American politics.

Congressman Krishnamoorthi was appointed on Wednesday (local time) to serve as Ranking Member on the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"I'm grateful to Leader Jeffries for appointing me to serve as Ranking Member on the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party," said Krishnamoorthi.

Krishnamoorthi further stated that China poses serious economic and security threats to the United States and to democracy and prosperity across the globe, illustrated by its threats against Taiwan's democracy, its weaponization of TikTok, and its theft of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of American intellectual property.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues in both parties on this committee to counteract the CCP's escalating aggression and ensure that our nation is prepared to overcome the economic and security challenges that the CCP presents to our country," said Krishnamoorthi.

Another Indian-American Congressman Khanna has also been made a member of this new committee, formed in the 118th Congress by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the specific purpose of investigating and developing policy to address the United States' economic, technological and security competition with the CCP.

"I am honored to be appointed to the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party," said Khanna. "I plan to use my seat on the committee to bring attention to our trade deficit with China while also working to address the security risk China poses to Taiwan."

"I take my role as the representative for the only majority Asian American community in the continental United States very seriously. We can be tough on the Chinese Communist Party while unequivocally condemning anti-Asian racism and the increase in hate crimes targeting the Asian American community," said Khanna.

Indian-American US Representative Pramila Jayapal has been named Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, making her the first immigrant to serve in a leadership role for the subcommittee.

"As the first South Asian woman elected to the US House of Representatives and one of only two dozen naturalized citizens in Congress, I am honoured and humbled to serve as the Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement," Jayapal said in a press release.

Jayapal is the first immigrant in recorded committee history to serve as either Ranking Member or Chair of this Subcommittee, the media release said.

Calling it "extremely meaningful", Jayapal said in the media release that she will now be in a position to better move the needle and recenter broken immigration system around dignity, humanity, and justice.

The Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement will be chaired by Tom McClintock and has jurisdiction over immigration law and policy, naturalization, border security, refugee admissions, non-border immigration enforcement and other various issues.

While Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera was appointed as a member of the influential US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for the 118th Congress.

The Intelligence Committee is charged with providing oversight of the nation's intelligence activities, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), the National Security Agency (NSA) and military intelligence programmes.

"I am honored to be appointed by Leader Jeffries to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and national security of the United States," Bera said in the press release.

He further said, "At a time of increased threats, both at home and abroad, I take seriously this new role and the responsibility entrusted to me to protect and defend American families."

Bera stressed that he looks forward to working with committee members to ensure that intelligence agencies of US operate effectively to keep the nation safe.

"With my decade of experience working on critical national security issues, I look forward to working with Committee members from both sides of the aisle to ensure our intelligence agencies are operating effectively to keep our nation safe," Bera further said.

US Congressman Ami Bera also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

( With inputs from ANI )

