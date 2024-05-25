Four injured, one arrested after clashes at Iran protest in London

London, May 25 (IANS/DPA) Four people were injured and one was arrested following a clash between pro-Iran supporters and anti-Iranian government protesters in London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 6.21 p.m. (1720 GMT) on Friday following reports of disorder.

An event was taking place to mark the death of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and was attended by supporters of the Iranian government.

The Met said anti-government protesters had gathered outside the venue, and clashes broke out between the groups.

Officers and other Met resources attended alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed four people were injured and treated by paramedics. One person was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The spokesperson added: "Their injuries are not believed to be either life-threatening or life-changing."

"A dispersal order was implemented, requiring those involved to leave the area. It will remain in force until 03:00 hours."

"Further inquiries will now follow to establish what further offences took place and to identify those involved."

"This will include an examination of footage shared on social media."

