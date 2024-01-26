Four killed, one injured in fire in Philippines

Manila, Jan 26 At least four people were killed and one injured in a fire that broke out in a residential area in the Philippines' Lucena city on Friday.

The deceased included a 72-year-old and a 65-year-old, and two others aged 18 and 8, who were all living together in one of the burned houses, Lucena police said.

The blaze that broke out at 3.45 a.m. local time was doused by 6.26 a.m. local time.

The police said that the victims got trapped inside the house and their remains were found by firemen, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured who suffered second degree burn was rushed to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

