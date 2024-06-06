Four people killed in Czech train collision

Prague, June 6 Four people were killed and dozens were injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic late Wednesday evening, local media reported, citing rescuers.

The accident occurred in the northeastern Czech city of Pardubice, and rescue operations are still ongoing at the site, Xinhua news agency quoted the Czech police as saying.

Police said earlier on social media platform X that there was "a large number of injured people."

According to local rescuers, about 300 people were supposed to be travelling in the passenger train.

