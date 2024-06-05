France, Denmark, Serbia, Norway, Indonesia congratulate PM Modi for winning third consecutive term

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Leaders from several countries congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for his third term in office.

The leaders from France, Denmark, Serbia, and Norway extended wishes to PM Modi.

Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said, India has concluded the world's largest elections! Congratulations @NarendraModi, my dear friend."

"Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France," he added.

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that he looks forward to even deeper and stronger ties between the two nations.

"Congratulations to India on completing the world's largest democratic election! I also congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on winning a third term. We look forward to cooperating for even deeper and stronger ties between #India and #Norway," Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store said on X.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic also extended heartfelt congratulations to Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Serbian president wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations @narendramodi on your electoral victory. I am confident that India will continue on its current path of impressive successes and prosperity under your prudent leadership and that we will keep fostering strong ties between Serbia and India."

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen too wished PM Modi on his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and stated that Denmark is ready to support India's ambitious goal for green transformation.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on victory in the largest democratic elections ever. I look forward to continuing our strong cooperation incl. our Green Strategic Partnership. DK is ready to support your ambitious goals for India's green transformation." PM Frederiksen said on X.

President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo also congratulated PM Modi.

Joko Widodo extended his wishes to Modi on X, and said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi for the successful completion & result of the 2024 Indian General Election. Look forward to the enhanced Indonesia-India comprehensive strategic partnership for the mutual prosperity of our two countries and the region."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

