France, Germany, Italy Share Top Spot in Global Passport Ranking; India at 80th
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 21, 2024 09:39 AM2024-02-21T09:39:48+5:302024-02-21T09:39:52+5:30
France's passport is regarded as one of the strongest globally. In this ranking, India holds the 80th position. This ...
France's passport is regarded as one of the strongest globally. In this ranking, India holds the 80th position. This data is sourced from the 2024 Henley Passport Index, which assesses the most influential passports worldwide. A powerful passport enables easier travel to numerous countries without requiring a visa.
Besides France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Singapore claim the top spot. South Korea, Sweden, and Finland follow in second place. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands occupy the third position.
|Country
|Free Visa
|France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain
|194
|Finland, South Korea, Sweden
|193
|Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands
|192
|Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, England
|191
|Greece, Malta, Switzerland
|190
|Czech Republic, New Zealand, Poland
|189
|Canada, Hungary, USA
|188
|Estonia, Lithuania
|187
|Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia
|186
|Ice Land
|185
India at 80th Position.
This year, China has moved up two places to the 62nd position. On the basis of this passport, one can travel to 82 countries without visa. While India is at the 80th position in the list and an Indian passport allows visa-free travel to 77 countries. Pakistan is ranked 101 in the list. Countries with low-ranking country's passport allows visa-free travel to 47 countries.
UAE on 11th Position
The UAE was ranked 14th in the list last year. This year, this country jumped to the 11th position. On the basis of this passport, one can travel to 182 countries without visa.