France: Husband gets 20 years sentence after being found guilty of rape of his ex-wife

Paris [France], December 19 : Dominique Pelicot on Thursday received the sentence of 20 years in prison for repeatedly raping his ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot, and recruiting strangers to participate in the abuse over a decade, according to a report by CNN.

Notably, 71-year-old Pelicot drugged his wife with sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medication and then recruited over 50-70 men online to rape her in their home.

An additional 50 men were also found guilty of involvement in the crimes, although many received lighter sentences than prosecutors had requested. Some were released immediately, having already served time in custody.

At least five of the men convicted of aggravated rape will walk free, with some having completed their sentences and others receiving suspended terms. All 51 individuals faced convictions for rape, with one also found guilty of sexual assault.

"Several of the convicted men will not be taking to prison immediately because of their health. A few more days of freedom while we find a suitable prison," Presiding Judge Roger Arata said as the sentences were being handed down, CNN reported.

Earlier in September, as per the court documents, police had identified at least 92 sexual assaults committed by 72 men, who were in the age group of 26 to 74. Fifty were identified, and most were charged with either aggravated or attempted rape and are standing trial alongside Gisele's husband.

The ordeal lasted almost 10 years, the first alleged assaults dating back to 2011.

Prosecutors had stated that the defendant, Dominique used to recruit men online to rape his wife, after drugging her with sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medication.

A decade-long case of alleged sexual abuse came to light in 2020 when Dominique was caught filming under women's skirts at a shopping center.

Upon seizing his phone and computer, police discovered evidence of multiple rapes involving his wife, who was unaware of the abuse.

An investigation revealed that Dominique had been drugging his wife and inviting other men to rape her, with some defendants claiming they were unaware of the drugging. Dominique, however, had maintained that all participants knew his wife was incapacitated.

