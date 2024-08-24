France: Police officer injured in arson attack on synagogue, investigation underway

Paris [France], August 24 : Anti-terror authorities have started an investigation into a suspected arson attack on a synagogue in the southern French town of La Grande-Motte on Saturday morning (local time) in which a police officer was injured, CNN reported. The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in recent months that have unsettled France's Jews.

Jews typically visit synagogues on Saturday morning to celebrate the Sabbath. In an email to CNN, French anti-terrorism prosecutors said that they had taken charge of the probe.

Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal stated that a municipal police officer had been injured in the "anti-Semitic act."

In a post on X, Attal stated, "An attack targeted the synagogue of La Grande Motte this morning. An anti-Semitic act. Once again, our Jewish fellow citizens are being targeted. I extend my full support to them in this new ordeal. We are at their side. Recognition to the firefighters for their mobilization. Solidarity with the municipal police officer injured in the attack."

"I have been informed that the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has taken charge of the investigation. Security forces are currently hunting the suspect. We will not give up. In the face of anti-Semitism, in the face of violence, we will never let ourselves be intimidated. I will go there this afternoon with @GDarmanin and we will immediately strengthen the protection of Jewish places of worship," he added.

https://x.com/GabrielAttal/status/1827291450138136703

Gerald Darmanin stated that an "attempted arson attack" hit the synagogue of La Grande Motte. He assured full support to the Jewish citizens and municipality.

Taking to X, Darmanin stated, "An attempted arson attack, clearly criminal, hit the synagogue of La Grande Motte this morning. I want to assure our Jewish fellow citizens and the municipality of my full support and say that at the request of the President of the Republic @EmmanuelMacron, all means are being mobilized to find the perpetrator."

https://x.com/GDarmanin/status/1827256669270581463

The Jewish community in France, the largest in Europe, has been facing harassment and violence since the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7 and the ensuing war in Gaza, CNN reported.

Earlier this month, Gerald Darmanin said anti-Jewish incidents in Israel nearly tripled in the first half of 2024 in comparison to 2023, according to CNN report.

Francois-Xavier Lauch, the prefect of the Herault department where La Grande-Motte is located, said that he denounced the incident in "the strongest possible terms" and was heading to the site of the incident.

