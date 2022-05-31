France to deliver more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine: French FM
Kiev, May 31 Visiting French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has said that her country will deliver more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.
"There will be new deliveries of Caesar self-propelled artillery systems soon, and we will continue to work together in this context," Colonna told a joint media briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev on Monday.
She said France stands ready to become a mediator in Ukraine's open dialogue with Russia if a need arises, Xinhua news agency reported.
Besides, the French Minister added that Paris supports granting Ukraine a candidate status to the European Union under a fast-track procedure.
According to media reports, France has already supplied six Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.
Colonna arrived in Ukraine earlier on Monday for a working visit, becoming the highest-ranked French official to visit Kiev since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started on February 24.
