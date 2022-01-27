France to hold event focused on EU and Indo-Pacific on Feb 22 under its presidency: French Foreign Minister Drian

France will hold an event focused on relations between the European Union and the Indo-Pacific (Paris Forum) on February 22 under France's EU presidency, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday.

Security and defence, connectivity and digital and global challenges are the agendas of the Indo-Pacific ministerial meet in Paris on 22 February, said the French Foreign Minister.

Addressing a virtual event titled "The French Presidency: EU-India Partnership in the Indo Pacific", the French Foreign Minister also highlighted the strong relationship between the two countries.

He said that both the countries are in deep ties not only in collaboration of security and defence but also in a very strong relation in the economic and space fields. He added that Paris has always been there for New Delhi whatever the moment and the situation's seriousness.

"France has always been there for India whatever the moment and the situation's seriousness. We are in this very deep relationship with confidence-- not only a collaboration of security and defence but also a very strong relation in the economic and space fields. I was able to know this in Bangalore when I went to visit the Indian teams less than a year ago in April," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the students of both the countries and the importance of multilateralism and collaboration, particularly within the US.

Earlier this month, France assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union. The country will continue to hold the rotating presidency for the next six months. This period could prove to be important for New Delhi which shares a close strategic partnership with Paris.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and France and said this diplomatic relationship has steadily matured and it's now an opportune time to take it to the next level.

( With inputs from ANI )

