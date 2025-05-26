Free Balochistan Movement to stage protests across UK and Europe on May 28 over Pakistan's 1998 nuclear tests

London [UK], May 26 : The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has announced a series of coordinated protests across the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe on May 28 to mark the 27th anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests in Balochistan.

According to a press statement issued by the FBM, the demonstrations aim to demand international recognition of the lasting human, environmental, and health impacts of the nuclear detonations carried out in 1998 in the Chagai district.

In London, FBM UK will lead a peaceful demonstration in front of the UK Prime Minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. "This day marks a dark chapter in the history of Balochistan," said a spokesperson for FBM UK by adding that "For 27 years, our people have suffered the consequences of Pakistan's nuclear ambitionscancer, birth defects, environmental destruction, and a severe health crisis. The world must not ignore this ongoing catastrophe."

The FBM said that since 1998, Baloch communities have held annual demonstrations on May 28 to raise awareness about the severe and long-term fallout of the nuclear tests. According to the group, the radioactive contamination continues to pose a threat to public health and the natural environment in the region, with no meaningful response from the Pakistani authorities.

During the protests, the Free Balochistan Movement will present a set of key demands, including the immediate cessation of nuclear radiation and the initiation of a comprehensive environmental cleanup in Balochistan.

The group is also calling for the establishment of an independent and impartial international investigation into the 1998 nuclear tests, a complete halt to any further nuclear activities by Pakistan in the region, and the global disarmament of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, which the FBM describes as a threat to both regional and international security.

Alongside the demonstration in London, the FBM has organised protests in several European cities to amplify their message internationally. In Germany, a protest will take place at Hamburg Central Station from 14:00 to 16:00; in Finland, a march will be held from the Parliament (Eduskunta) to Citizen Square in Helsinki from 17:30 to 20:30; and in the Netherlands, demonstrators will gather outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague from 13:00 to 14:00.

A representative from FBM said, "The people of Balochistan have paid a heavy price. Their health, land, and water have been irreparably damaged, and yet they have received no justice. We urge the international community to stand with the victims and hold Pakistan accountable," the spokesperson said.

The protests form part of the FBM's broader campaign to seek justice for the people of Balochistan and to call for international intervention in response to what it describes as ongoing human rights violations and environmental devastation caused by Pakistan's nuclear policies.

