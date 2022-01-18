French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain reaffirms commitment to trade relations in Indo-Pacific

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday reaffirmed commitment to trade relations in the Indo-Pacific ahead of next month's Indo-Pacific forum scheduled in Paris next month.

The French Envoy was interacting in Facebook Live session and answered questions related to France's commitment in the Indo-Pacific in the near future.

The Indo-Pacific Forum is scheduled to be held in Paris next month on February 22.

Earlier, French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that France will use its European Union presidency from January to June to take European Union-India ties to an even greater strategic level.

Further, on January 1, 2022, France took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the Presidency coincides with Presidential elections scheduled in France this year April.

On the other hand, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain's statement comes at a time when India-France is cementing their strategic cooperation as envisaged during French Defence Minister Florence Parly's visit to India last December.

