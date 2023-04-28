French Ambassador meets Arunachal Pradesh Governor, conveys France's wish to develop cooperation with the state

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 : French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Friday met Arunachal Pradesh's Governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik and conveyed France's wish to develop cooperation with the state.

"On my first official visit to #ArunachalPradesh, I had a meeting with Hon'ble Governor, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik. I conveyed France's wish to develop cooperation with Arunachal Pradesh, and was glad to learn more about this beautiful state," Lenain tweeted on Friday.

Recently, while not naming China, French Ambassador Lenain said that India and France are stronger together against any form of threat.

Responding to a query regarding the pc that has been seen in China since the arrival of France's most dangerous nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, Lenain said India and France had great cooperation and are working together to tackle common challenges.

In an exclusive interview with , the French Ambassador to India said, "Well, with India we have great cooperation. We have been training, as you just mentioned. We had a great naval exercise called Varuna where our two navies year after year learnt how to be even more interoperable, to work together, and to be able to tackle common challenges. And that's just the spirit of partnership between our two countries. I mean, we feel that we are stronger together against any form of threat."

Talking about the relationship that India and France share, Lenain said, "The relationship between friends and India is just outstanding and excellent. There's a lot of trust of confidence at every level, obviously between our leaders, but all over the board. And it allows us to do some great cooperation, to share technology, to share joint projects, to be more autonomous and we have a lot of value in that."

He also said France, for years, has been sharing its best technologies with India and now it was entering a new phase where it will be even more about code development, working together on the next system, and the next technologies and the two countries are very much ready and willing to do that.

