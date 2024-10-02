French PM outlines policies on national priorities

Paris, Oct 2 French Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivered a comprehensive one-and-a-half-hour speech in the National Assembly, detailing his government's key priorities including public deficit reduction, immigration reform, and retirement policies.

Barnier set an ambitious target for France's public deficit, aiming to reduce it to 5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025 from this year's 6 per cent and further to 3 per cent in 2029, Xinhua news agency reported.

To achieve the goal, Barnier pledged to reduce public spending and introduce a more "effective" public spending scheme.

He also called for an additional tax effort, under which large and very large companies that make significant profits should contribute more "without compromising the competitiveness" of France.

The wealthiest French people will also be targeted for an "exceptional contribution," he added.

Following the murder of a young student by an illegal immigrant who was supposed to be deported from France, Barnier acknowledged in the National Assembly that France's migration and integration policies are no longer managed "in a satisfactory way."

Barnier said that his government would consider tightening visa issuance for countries that are reluctant to issue laissez-passers to repatriate their deported nationals.

In addition, he proposed measures to facilitate the exceptional extension of the detention for undocumented migrants waiting to be deported and to improve the enforcement of obligations to leave French territory (OQTF).

Barnier also announced policies on energy, accommodation, and possible further reform on retirement.

Speaking to the more than ever divided lower house, Barnier promised to govern France with a "new method" that involves "listening, respect and dialogue."

Being a prime minister without the absolute majority in the National Assembly, Barnier called on the opposition to make "dialogue and the culture of compromise" a governing principle.

