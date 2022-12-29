Friends, kin mourn loss of Sikh man who died in Canada bus accident

Toronto, Dec 29 Friends and relatives of Karanjot Singh Sodhi, who died in a Christmas Eve bus crash ...

Friends, kin mourn loss of Sikh man who died in Canada bus accident

Toronto, Dec 29 Friends and relatives of Karanjot Singh Sodhi, who died in a Christmas Eve bus crash in Canada, have mourned his loss describing him as a kind, hard-working and a cheerful person.

Sodhi, 41, was from Amritsar and had only recently entered Canada on a work permit in September 2022.

"I'm very hurt for the last two days (sic)," Kalwinder Singh, Sodhi's cousin, told CBC News.

Singh, who described Sodhi as kind and hard-working, said he was looking forward to celebrating the holidays with him.

Anshul Thakur, who worked with Sodhi described him as an "upbeat person who almost never had a bad day". "He always had a cheerful smile," Thakur said.

Sodhi, who was employed as a chef in a restaurant of an Okanagan winery, is survived by his mother, wife and a six-year-old son and two-year-old daughter back home in Butala, Amritsar.

"(Sodhi's) wife is in a very bad shape after hearing the news. His mother, too," Singh told CBC News.

A GoFundMe page has been started to arrange for his funeral and support his family.

The bus crashed around 6 pm on Highway 97C east of Merritt, about 170 miles northeast of Vancouver killing four people and injuring many others. The British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that "extremely icy" road conditions along the highway caused the bus rollover. However, they added that a probe into the exact cause of the accident has been launched and that the bus driver is assisting the police.

