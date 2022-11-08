FS Kwatra interacts with high ranking US officials

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday (local time) met high-ranking United States Government officials at India House.

"At India House this evening, FS @AmbVMKwatra interacted with high ranking USG officialsfrom@WhiteHouse@StateDept@USAID@DeptofDefense@USTreasury@CommerceGov@USTradeRep@DHSGov@CBP@DFCgov," tweeted Ambassador of India to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Earlier, Kwatra met US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and discussed on a range of issues, including economic and security cooperation.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Kwatra discussed the wide range of issues on which the United States and India are working together as strategic partners, including our economic and security cooperation," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The Deputy Secretary underscored the US commitment to the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal war of aggression.

"They also discussed ways to improve regional and multilateral coordination, including via the Quad partnership in the Indo-Pacific region," said Price.

They reaffirmed shared commitment to democratic principles, regional security and prosperity, and strengthening people-to-people ties.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also informed about the meeting on Twitter."Great meeting Indian Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatrato discuss #USIndia relations and advance our security and regional cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world," she tweeted.

Kwatra is on an official trip to the US. He arrived in Washington from New York on Sunday night.

India-US relations are very strong and cordial on business as well as personal grounds. India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership," based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional, and global issues. Both countries can be seen participating in and discussing issues such as space technology, environment and health, nuclear energy, science, and technology education, defence and security, and so on.

Under the new motto "Chalein Saath Saath: Forward Together We Go", both countries are trying to enhance cooperation. The officials of both countries are often in touch with each other at political and official levels and have organized a wide-ranging dialogue on global issues that have a direct impact on their growing economies.

( With inputs from ANI )

