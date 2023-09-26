Fujairah Crown Prince attends launch of Fujairah International Mining Forum, applauds its global strategic objectives

Dubai [UAE], September 26 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has emphasised the significance of bringing attention to the mining sector by identifying future opportunities within the industry while closely monitoring global developments.

This commitment is demonstrated through the launch of international platforms and events that facilitate constructive dialogue among industry leaders and decision-makers, he added. The primary objective is to collectively address challenges and devise innovative and sustainable solutions for the sector's advancement.

The Crown Prince made his statement at the opening of the eighth edition of the Fujairah International Mining Forum and the accompanying exhibition, which bears the theme ‘Mining Investment: Sustainable Development’ and is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

The opening event was organised by the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director-General of the Fujairah E-Government; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Khaled Battal Al-Najm, Minister of Industry and Minerals of the Republic of Iraq; Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy for Economic Affairs; and Ahmed bin Mohammed Faqih, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Control and Compliance in Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi underlined the advanced position that the Emirate of Fujairah occupies on the world stage with regard to mining industries and its status as an attractive investment destination in this sector. He stressed the notable role that the Fujairah International Mining Forum plays in enhancing the emirate’s leadership, its support to the mining sector, and its contributions to the ‘Year of Sustainability’ initiative and the UAE’s efforts to address climate action and ensure resource sustainability.

He urged all stakeholders to benefit from the opportunities and experiences the Forum presents and learn from successful practices, which contribute to supporting the UAE’s vision to preserve and sustain mineral resources.

In his speech at the Forum’s opening ceremony, Saif Ghubash, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Petroleum, Gas, and Mineral Resources at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), said, “The UAE, through the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, is committed to supporting and encouraging investment in the mining sector and updating legislations and laws related to manufacturing, renewable energy, and mining in the country. The Ministry developed the Mineral Resources Strategy, which aims to enhance the share of GDP attributed to mining and transformative industries, as well as to increase the number of companies operating in the sector, attract mining-related investments into the UAE, and promote the use of renewable energy and advanced technology to accomplish the UAE’s objectives regarding climate change and curbing carbon emissions.”

Mohamed Saif Al-Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality and Chairman of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation’s Board of Directors, stated, “The Forum reflects the UAE’s success in hosting prominent international specialised events, especially as the country gears up to host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November. This year’s edition of the Forum is a special one, as it includes the launch of an award to recognise the best sustainable mining practices among establishments operating in the mining sector in the Emirate of Fujairah, in an effort to promote environmental innovation and driving sustainable development.”

Adel Saqr, Director General of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardisation, and Mining Organisation (AIDSMO), spoke at the Forum’s opening ceremony, stressing the Organisation’s role in developing the Arab mining sector by launching supportive digital projects. He praised the Forum for its objectives and role in promoting and reinforcing climate strategies around the world.

The two-day Fujairah International Mining Forum aims to discuss the future of mining and investment opportunities in the sector, in addition to addressing global digital transformation trends in mining projects and exploring best practices from Arab and international companies and institutions in the field.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the Forum’s launch event, along with executive directors, managers, and experts in mining and industry. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor