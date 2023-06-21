"Fully agree": PM Modi responds UN Secretary General's message on International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 21 : On International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he fully agreed with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after the latter articulated his views on the importance of Yoga.

PM Modi, who is leading a special Yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York on his maiden official visit to the US, wished "may Yoga bring us all together".

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General shared a personalised video message on International Yoga Day, saying that Yoga not just unites body and mind, but also millions of people across the globe.

He also urged people to embrace Yoga to build a more harmonious world.

In response to his video address, PM Modi tweeted, "Fully agree with @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres on the importance of Yoga. May Yoga Day bring us all closer and improve the health of our planet."

Guterres said, "Yoga offers a haven of calm. It can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection. And it reveals our common humanity - helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one."

The idea of International Yoga Day was mooted by Prime Minister Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance and overall fitness.

After overseeing the Yoga Day celebrations in New York, PM Modi will travel to Washington D.C where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

Later, on Thursday, he will call on President Joe Biden.

