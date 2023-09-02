Fully aware of the security concerns of India, says Sri Lankan envoy

Colombo, Sep 2 Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda has reiterated that the island country is fully aware of the security concerns of India and assured that it pays a great deal of attention towards the evolving scenarios in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific.

Moragoda said this on August 30 while describing about the regional dynamics and developments in the Indian Ocean at a lecture on topic 'India-Sri Lanka Relations: Promoting Connectivity, Catalysing Prosperity' at the Ananta Centre, New Delhi, Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry in Colombo said in a statement.

During his address, High Commissioner Moragoda elaborated on the broad contours that define the unique characteristics of the past and present dynamics of India-Sri Lanka relationship, and the way forward.

The Foreign Ministry said that the High Commissioner explained as to how the relationship between the two nations has grown from a transactional perspective to a special relationship in recent years.

He said the current economic stabilisation efforts underway in Sri Lanka, and emphasised that the two nations would heavily focus on connectivity and investment founded on a promising economic integration road-map that was agreed upon during the recent visit of the Sri Lankan PresidentRanil Wickremesinghe.

Moragoda also underscored the importance of driving the five key facets mapped in the 'India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision' document, and highlighted that they would remain as the key enablers in elevating the existing relationship into a new level.

In July, during the first visit to India after assuming office as President, Wickremesinghe who had talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed 'India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision' which included a series of agreements on energy, trade and connectivity projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor