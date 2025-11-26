"Fully functional": MEA on Visa regime for tourism, business purposes for Chinese nationals

New Delhi [India], November 26 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday confirmed that the visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals is now "fully functional, "marking the end of a five-year suspension imposed after the 2020 border clashes.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the weekly media briefing, said, "Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional."

India officially resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals worldwide in November 2025, expanding on a limited reopening that began in July 2025. Business visas were already being issued prior to this recent announcement, and that process remains in place.

The resumption of visas is part of a series of "people-centric" confidence-building measures agreed upon by both sides in 2025, which also included the resumption of direct commercial flights in October 2025 and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage.

This decision is expected to boost tourism and trade and enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two most populous countries in the world.

Meanwhile, China also opened its doors to global talent across various sectors to drive technological and economic advancement.

During a press briefing in September 2025, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasised the importance of cross-border talent exchange in a globalised world, highlighting China's commitment to fostering innovation and career opportunities for international professionals.

"In a globalised world, the cross-border flow of talent is instrumental in global technological and economic advancement. China welcomes talents from various sectors and fields across the world to come and find their footing in China for the progress of humanity and career success," Guo Jiakun said.

Earlier in August, China announced a new visa category aimed at attracting young professionals in science and technology, following the State Council's recent approval of an amendment to the country's entry and exit regulations.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the new visa rules took effect on October 1. Premier Li Qiang signed a decree to implement the new policy, which will introduce a 'K visa' under China's ordinary visa classifications, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The visa will be available to eligible young sci-tech professionals who meet the criteria laid out by the relevant Chinese authorities and provide the required documentation.

Authorities stated during a press briefing that, compared to China's existing 12 standard visa types, the K visa will offer greater flexibility, including multiple entries, extended validity periods, and longer permitted stays.

Once in China, K visa holders will be allowed to participate in academic and cultural exchanges, scientific research, technology development, entrepreneurship, and related business activities.

Notably, the K visa does not require applicants to be invited by a Chinese employer or institution. As long as applicants fulfil the age, education, and work experience criteria, they can apply independently through a simplified process, Xinhua News Agency reported.

