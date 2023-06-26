G20 3rd Infrastructure Working Group Meeting initiates deliberations on principles of financing cities of tomorrow

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 : Day one of the G20 3rd Infrastructure Working Group Meeting initiated deliberations on the key priority area, 'Principles on Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient & Sustainable'.

The meeting is being held in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. Total 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organisations will participate in the meeting to further the discussions on the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency and follow up on the discussions held during the second IWG meeting held in March 2023 in Visakhapatnam.

The G-20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investment including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment.

The concrete progress towards various work streams of the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda will be discussed in the meeting.

During the three-day meeting, apart from formal discussions, various official meetings and cultural programs have been planned for the delegates. The delegates will also be made to experience the rich culture and natural beauty of Rishikesh. A tour for the delegates has also been arranged on June 28 at 2 pm.

Two seminars are also being organized on the sidelines of IWG meetings. A 'High-Level Seminar on Roadmap for Sustainable Cities' is also being organized in partnership with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on Monday.

Discussions over three sessions will give G20 decision-makers an opportunity to hear from key challenges ranging from climate change to infrastructure resilience, exploring the role of rapid urbanisation, and inclusivity, technology, Infratech and digitalisation.

