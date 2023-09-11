G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and its focus on ‘Bridging the Gender Digital Divide’

New Delhi [India], September 11 : The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration 2023 incorporates the Chair's Statement, which was accepted during the G20 Ministerial Conference for Women Empowerment in Gandhinagar in August, in a historic achievement for gender equality, women empowerment, and women-led development.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration 2023 focuses on "Enhancing Economic and Social Empowerment," "Bridging the Gender Digital Divide," "Driving Gender Inclusive Climate Action," and "Securing Women's Food Security, Nutrition, and Well-Being.

According to an official release of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the G20 Leaders agreed to establish a Working Group on Women's Empowerment to support the G20 Women's Ministerial, which will hold its inaugural meeting under the Brazilian G20 Presidency.

This G20 commitment genuinely reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent support for gender parity and equity, which has assisted G20 countries in reaching this milestone.

The G20 has been inspired by the vision of PM Modi, of an Amritkaal in which Nari Shakti (women's power) is honoured in all aspects of the economy and society.

Building on this goal, India's G20 presidency has changed the focus from women's development to women-led development for the first time.

India’s collective and unwavering dedication to championing 'Gender Equality and Empowering All Women and Girls' has now secured a firm place within the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration 2023, the press release said.

This would not have been possible without the active involvement and support of G20 leaders, delegates, speakers and representatives from G20 countries and guest countries viz. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, USA, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, Oman and UAE, through the course of the Indian Presidency, across the W20 engagement group, EMPOWER initiative and Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment (MCWE).

Citizen participation, or Jan Bhagidari, became a hallmark of India's G20 presidency.

Women-led development was highlighted at the events, and women community leaders, artisans, Self-Help Groups, SMEs, corporates, and business organisations from various states all played an active role in making India's G20 Presidency a true people's event, the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor