G20 presidency served as 'catalyst' to invigorate India's foreign policy: EAM Jaishankar

While giving a suo moto statement in the Rajya Sabha on India's foreign policy, Jaishankar said, "In 2022, at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal, India assumed the landmark G-20 Presidency. We will host the Summit in September. Our Presidency has served as a catalyst to invigorate our foreign policy and give more force to realize the Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat that regains its rightful place in the world."

Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Jaishankar noted that India through its G20 Presidency has been able to focus attention on the most pressing challenges faced by humanity, particularly developing nations. India has advocated an inclusive "human-centric approach" to climate action and development.

EAM Jaishankar said, "During our Presidency, we have been able to focus attention on the most pressing challenges faced by humanity, especially developing countries. This includes Mission LiFE for empowering climate-friendly lifestyles and the popularization of millets to address the challenge of food security. We have also advocated an inclusive human-centric approach to climate action and development, as well as the use of technology to transform the lives of people."

"Since April 6, we have hosted the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi, the Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting in Hyderabad, the Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Goa, the Education Ministers’ Meeting in Pune, and the Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting in Gandhinagar, Labour & Employment Ministers’ Meeting in Indore, Energy Ministers’ Meeting in Goa, Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers’ Meeting in Chennai, and the Ministerial Meeting on Women Empowerment in Gandhinagar. As envisaged, we are realizing our intent to make India’s Presidency a truly national endeavour and showcase India to the world," he added.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited seven nations. He said that PM Modi made bilateral visits to Australia, the US, Egypt, France and the UAE. Prime Minister participated in the Quad and G7 meetings in Japan and co-chaired the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea.

He said that India speaks as the voice of "peace, security and prosperity" for all."At a time when international affairs have become unprecedented and complex, our people-centric foreign policy is guided by the demands and aspirations of our society. Today, the world recognizes that when India speaks, it speaks not only for itself but for many others. And that India speaks as the voice of peace, security, and prosperity for all," Jaishankar said.

"Our Pravasis have a renewed confidence- both in the prospects of our future, and the receptivity of our government to their needs. While serving as a force for global good and stability, we have also vigorously defended our national interests," he added.

Jaishankar said that India is now seen as a "credible and effective development partner". India's development partnership now spans 78 nations.

"I am glad to report that we are now seen as a credible and effective development partner. Our development partnership portfolio now spans 78 countries and the hallmark of these projects is that they are demand-driven, transparent, empowerment-oriented, environment friendly and rely on a consultative approach. We have also been spearheading the promotion of Digital Public Infrastructure and sharing best practices in digital governance, especially in the Global South," he said.

