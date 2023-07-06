G20 Research Ministers resolve to transform research, innovation systems to address challenges of tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : The G20 Research and Innovation Ministerial Meeting, chaired by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh concluded successfully in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Research Ministers of the G20 members and invitee countries, while endorsing and supporting the four priority discussion areas identified by India's Presidency for Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG), re-affirmed the critical role of research and innovation for enabling inclusive and sustainable development and resolved to support all efforts for transforming research and innovation systems to respond to the changing world of the 21st century and address the challenges of tomorrow, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Based on the engagements and discussions on the priority areas - Materials for Sustainable Energy; Circular Bio-Economy; Eco-Innovations for Energy Transition; and Sustainable Blue Economy, which took place through a series of meetings under the broad theme of 'Research and Innovation for an Equitable Society', an "Outcome Document and Chair's Summary" was issued after the meeting, as per an official release.

"While recognising the importance of adoption of initiatives that promote lifestyles for sustainable development such as India's LiFE initiative, the G20 Research Ministers expressed commitment to achieving a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future. They also reaffirmed their commitment to open, equitable and secure scientific collaboration in the identified priority areas for developing solutions that address societal and global challenges. They acknowledged that in the pursuit of sustainable development, there is a need to expand the production and utilization of clean energy and to promote affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for all," the release added.

During the meeting, the important role which science, technology and research play in supporting a more circular and sustainable bio-economy as also the need for innovation across all industrial supply chains, from raw materials to finished products, while meeting food security needs, were recognized. The Ministers also stressed the need to further develop capacities for more and better sustained coastal and ocean observations, monitoring and forecasting systems, through enhanced international coordination and cooperation for achieving the objectives of a sustainable blue economy or ocean-based economy.

The G20 Ministers also expressed their commitment to encourage the mobility of students, scholars, researchers and scientists across research and higher education institutions through mobility programs.

The RIIG Meetings during India's G20 Presidency provided a platform for stakeholders from the Research and Innovation sector to share ideas and create new partnerships for achieving socio-economic equity. All G20 Research Ministers unanimously agreed to recommend the elevation of the Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) to the status of a formal Working Group, i.e., G20 Research and Innovation Working Group (RIWG) under the Sherpa Track, said the Ministry of Science and Technology in an official release.

