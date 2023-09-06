G20 Summit an opportunity to showcase India's diversity, legacy, digital public infrastructure: Harsh Shringla 

New Delhi [India], September 6 : The G20 Summit has provided India with an opportunity to showcase its diversity, legacy and digital public infrastructure, Chief Coordinator of India’s G20 Presidency, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

"G20 Summit is an opportunity to showcase our diversity, legacy and development, and we will fully utilize this opportunity. At the G20 venue, there will be ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition, cultural corridors, where we will present our cutting-edge technologies, especially our digital public infrastructure. An innovation hub has been opened by RBI, A Digital India experience zone has also been opened, where initiatives like Aadhar, and UPI will be displayed. The e-Sanjeevani app will also be present at the delegate centre. This app can quickly arrange doctors and arrange medicines and treatment," he said.

In the fintech sector, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will also be demonstrated practically.

"We have also opened a Crafts Bazaar, which will showcase ODOP and GI items from 30 states and UTs. All of this will be compatible with UPI and digital currency. During the dinner, traditional instrumental music will be performed, which will have representation from across the country, which will also be another important opportunity for us," he added.

As India is known as the "Mother of Democracy", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim was to expand the scope of G20 event beyond the confines of Delhi and the government has made comprehensive preparations across the country for hosting the Summit, he said.

By the end of India's G20 Presidency, more than 220 meetings will have been hosted in various states and union territories across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Shringla said, “It’s the Prime Minister’s vision. His vision says that when we as the Mother of Democracy are hosting such a large event, which has never been hosted before, we need to take it beyond the confines of Delhi, to take it across the country. By the time, we finish the presidency, we would have held over 220 meetings in every State and Union Territory of the country”.

He said that taking the summit across the country makes every section of the citizen a partner and stakeholder in the G20 process, facilitates urban transformation and also gives confidence to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

“It makes every section of our citizenship, partner and stakeholder in the G20 process. They feel that it has come to our part of the country, so we are also part of the G20. It popularizes our message in the G20. In many senses, it facilitates urban transformation, it facilitates augmentation of capacity,” the chief coordinator said.

He added, “And most importantly, it gives confidence to these tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which have got minimal international exposure, into a sense that they can host other international events in the future. I think it’s a real game changer in many senses of the world”.

The Chief Coordinator further said that India has made all the necessary arrangements, well on time with a coordinated approach.

"We have made all the arrangements necessary for hosting such a mega event well on time. Planning and preparation for our G20 presidency started well before we took on this presidency. And it's been a continuous process. We are also comforted by the fact that this is a whole-of-government approach led by the Prime Minister himself. It's been a very coordinated approach. All government departments and agencies have been part of that endeavour. And in hosting the G20, of course, we work closely with the state governments, we have worked with municipalities, we work with partners and stakeholders across the country,” Shringla added.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor