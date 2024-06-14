G7 Summit: PM Modi invites Pope Francis to India

Apulia [Italy], June 14 : On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to India.

PM Narendra Modi emphasised that he admires Pope Francis's commitment to serving people and making the planet better.

"Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better

. Also invited him to visit India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi met Pope Francis upon reaching the Summit after he was welcomed by Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni as India participated as an 'Outreach Nation' in the G7 Summit.

Visuals from the session showed PM Modi sharing a hug with Pope Francis.

Archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar St Vincent Catholic Church, John Barwa expressed happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at the G7 Summit in Italy, and emphasised that this will have a lasting effect on our country.

"We say that this relationship of our PM and our holy father Pope will continue and will bring us a close relationship with each other...We are extremely happy and glad that our Prime minister is meeting our holy Father Pope," Barwa said.

"This will have a lasting effect on the country and surely, we Christians will have the possibility to live in peace and harmony in the country and we assure that we will also work for peace and justice and happiness in the country," he told ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) Outreach Session on Artificial Intelligence, energy, Africa and the Mediterranean being held in Italy's Apulia on Friday.

He was welcomed by Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni as India participated as an 'Outreach Nation' in the G7 Summit.

PM Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday late night to attend the G7 Outreach Summit.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor