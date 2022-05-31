Gabon looking for enhancing its partnership with India

African country Gabon is truly looking for enhancing its partnership with India during Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit to the nation.

In a special briefing on Vice President's visit to Gabon, Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER) said, "Gabon is truly looking for enhancing its partnership with India. They feel that it's time for them to diversify their economy and be partners with India, particularly in the energy sector."

Naidu is on a three-nation tour to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar. Vice-President Naidu's visit to Gabon was the 1st leg of his tour. He had very extensive interaction with the leadership of Gabon. He called on Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba, covering various areas of cooperation.

"Today, Vice President had extensive interaction with the leadership of Gabon. He called on the President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, who had visited India in past on two occasions. He warmly welcomed Indian VP Naidu, which is the first high-level visit from India to Gabon. The visit is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broad vision for Africa, which is 'Prioritizing Africa for India'," said Dammu Ravi.

"Today's interaction has been very stimulating, covering various areas of cooperation. Gabon is truly looking for enhancing its partnership with India, and wants to partner with India to be able to drive emergent Gabon - the vision of President Ondimba - Gabon 2025; wherein they feel that it's time for them to diversify their economy & be partners with India, particularly in the energy sector. They have a large oil, gas, minerals, and forest wealth and they want to move beyond in the direction of value addition. It's a great opportunity for the two countries," added Secretary (ER).

Earlier in the day, Gabon's Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo called on the Vice President. Naidu also visited the National Assembly where he met the President of the National Assembly Faustin Boukoubi and Senate President Lucie Milebou Aubusson.

Thereafter one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister of Gabon, Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda took place and then a delegation-level talk took place wherein two MoUs were signed.

"Vice President met the President of Gabon. Gabon is interested in skill development, and solar alliance. There were delegation-level talks with the PM, including talks related to energy cooperation," said Dammu Ravi.

Meanwhile, Naidu and the Prime Minister of Gabon, Raponda on Tuesday witnessed the signing of MoUs in Libreville where two MoUs signed between India and Gabon for establishing a Joint Commission and diplomats' training.

The first MoU was signed between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, Ministry of External Affairs (Republic of India) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Gabon and the second MoU were related to an agreement on the Establishment of a Bilateral Commission between Govt. of Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Gabon.

The Vice President expressed India's readiness to work together with Gabon to expand India's ambit of cooperation in various spheres to further strengthen and broaden bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor