Gal Gadot on 'Heart Of Stone': Liked being involved in the story from the very beginning

Mumbai, Aug 7 Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who is not only playing the protagonist in 'Heart Of Stone' but is also producing it, says it's fulfilling to do both, because not only she has inputs over the project as a whole and calls it "really rewarding."

This dual responsibility showcases her multifaceted abilities and her commitment to pushing boundaries .

Gal said in a statement: "It's really fulfilling to do both, because not only do you have input over the project as a whole, but your role in the film as well. It is really rewarding. I especially liked being involved in the story from the very beginning. It has made the role of Rachel Stone feel much more personal."

"You want your audiences to be visually interested. I like to think of going to the movies as an opportunity to experience interesting places. Not everyone gets to go to amazing places like Iceland, Italy, Portugal, the UK or Senegal. So beyond great action, you get to see these locations you may not otherwise experience."

From the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland to the timeless charm of Italy, from the colourful streets of Portugal to the historic majesty of the UK, and even the vibrant spirit of Senegal - each location became an integral part of the film.

'Heart Of Stone' also stars Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan and is directed by Tom Harper. The film revolves around an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor