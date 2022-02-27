Gas pipeline explodes in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By ANI | Published: February 27, 2022 05:36 PM2022-02-27T17:36:28+5:302022-02-27T17:45:13+5:30
An explosion on a gas pipeline occurred in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.
According to the report citing sources from the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration, the Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in the city's Danylivka district in the early morning.
There is yet no second source confirming Russia's role in the blast. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
